User flow videos & screenshots to inspire you when you're stuck

Creating a campaign on Patreon
  • 23 screenshots
  • 3 emails
Patreon logo
Creating a post on Patreon
  • 11 screenshots
Patreon logo
Backing a project on Patreon
  • 14 screenshots
  • 2 emails
Patreon logo
Deleting a pledge on Patreon
  • 6 screenshots
Patreon logo
CRM on Patreon
  • 6 screenshots
Patreon logo
Deactivating your account on Patreon
  • 7 screenshots
  • 1 email
Patreon logo
Onboarding on HQ Trivia
  • 11 screenshots
HQ Trivia logo
Playing on HQ Trivia
  • 10 screenshots
HQ Trivia logo
Leaderboards on HQ Trivia
  • 4 screenshots
HQ Trivia logo
Onboarding on Aircall
  • 25 screenshots
  • 1 email
Aircall logo
Adding a phone number on Aircall
  • 9 screenshots
Aircall logo
Talking on the phone on Aircall
  • 6 screenshots
Aircall logo

Upgrade to access the growing library of 200+ annotated videos and 1,300+ screenshots.

Plus search, weekly updates, and more

Starting at only $39 for a whole year - select your plan to continue:

User flows + emails

$129 per year

$99 per year

  • A fully searchable and growing library of annotated user flow videos & screenshots
  • Updates and new flows every week
  • Request new flows
  • Emails are a key part of a good user experience. Access high resolution images of the emails sent with each user flow.
Select this plan

User flows

$49 per year

$39 per year

  • A fully searchable and growing library of annotated user flow videos & screenshots
  • Updates and new flows every week
  • Request new flows
Select this plan
If you're not happy with Page Flows, let us know within 14 days and we'll refund you, no questions asked.

Trusted by over 100 happy customers from well known brands

Vimeo logo Grubhub logo LogMeIn logo AppCues logo Tidy.com logo

Not ready to sign up?

Subscribe to get weekly recordings of the hottest new products and services in action